July 29, 1949 - May 15, 2023

NORMAL — It is with great sadness that the family of Jon Etcheson announces his passing.

Jon W. Etcheson, 73, of Normal, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Jon was born July 29, 1949, in Bedford, IN, the son of Wallace C. and Marian (Lewman) Etcheson. He married Pamela Haeffele in 1972, with whom he had three children. He then later married Kathyrn (Smith) Kelley on May 22, 1994, in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are three children: Amy (Andy) Hadank, Matthew (Sarah) Etcheson and Bethany (Kurt) Kalush; five grandchildren; two brothers: Jerry (Jewel) Etcheson and Jay Etcheson; and one sister, Jane (Tom) Heineke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Jenny Lu Etcheson.

Jon grew up in El Paso, IL, before moving to Bloomington-Normal to attend Illinois Wesleyan University where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and graduated in 1971. He remained an active member of the Bloomington-Normal community, opening Etcheson Spa and Pool in 1980, serving on the Central Illinois Girl Scouts Council Board, and being an active member of Northside Church of Christ and Sunday School teacher.

Beyond his community and professional accomplishments, Jon possessed a zest for life that was apparent to all that knew him. He loved to travel, meet new people and always had a good story to share. Jon was a gifted athlete playing basketball in high school and for IWU. He cherished the time spent with family and friends, creating wonderful memories camping, boating, skiing, golfing and coaching sports over the years. Family meant the world Jon, his faith was strong and he was a friend to many.

The family invites all who knew and loved Jon to his visitation where we look forward to sharing stories and finding solace in the collective memories we hold.

Visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Northside Church of Christ in Bloomington. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carle Cancer Center of Normal or to the Mennonite College of Nursing-Illinois State in care of the Jenny Lu Etcheson Endowed Scholarship.

