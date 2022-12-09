Dec. 31, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2022

DALLAS, Texas — Jon E. Slater, age 76, of Dallas, TX, died peacefully from cancer on December 4, 2022. Jon was born in 1945, to the late Ralph and Ruth Slater of Quincy, IL.

Jon graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Technology from Western Illinois University in 1970. After 33 years, Jon retired from GTE/Verizon and began a second career at Maxus Energy. Jon was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran.

Throughout his adult life, Jon especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandchildren. Other hobbies included golf, Summer activities at the Lake, reading and staying in contact with friends.

Jon is survived by Janet, his wife of fifty years; as well as their daughter, Jill (Andrew) Lenz; and grandchildren: Jack and Scarlett. Jon is also survived by his sister, Janet (Michael) Desvernine.

A private family funeral in Dallas, TX, is being planned. A Celebration of Jon's Life will be held in Normal, IL, in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, Jon has suggested donating to Ronald McDonald House Charities in his memory at rmhc.org.