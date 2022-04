BLOOMINGTON — Joleen Kay Gerst, age 73, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from her residence in Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Friday at 9:30 AM. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:30 AM and lunch to follow, all at East White Oak Bible Church, 11922 E. 2000 North Road, Carlock, Il. Graveside service at 1:30 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.