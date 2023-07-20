Nov. 26, 1929 - July 19, 2023

FORREST — John William Nance, 93, of Forrest, passed away at 12:05 a.m., July 19, 2023, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Wing.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, Forrest Township Library, or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

John was born November 26, 1929, in Fairbury the sixth of 17 children born to Tom and Helen (Flury) Nance.

He married Lois Elaine Elbert on November 28, 1947, in Fairbury. She died June 17, 2012.

Surviving are his daughter, Connie (Scott-Deceased) Wait of Forrest; grandchildren: Colette Wait of Champaign, Michelle (Jodi Erwin) Wait of Normal; great-grandson, Ian Wait; grandchild, Cory (Kristie) Wait of Bloomington; great-grandchildren: Adison, Luke, and Lily Wait; grandchild, Mindy (Joe) Ondrla of Oak Park, great-grandchildren: Rosie and Brooks Ondrla; daughter, Peg (Jerry) Austman of Forrest; grandchild, Jeff (Kate) Austman of Forrest; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Natalie, and Jack Austman; grandchild, Gina (Gary) Hecht of Waunakee, WI; great-grandchildren: Josie and Ryan Hecht; and siblings: Barbara White of Champaign, Linda Sparks of Coolidge, AZ, and Madge Bayston of New Braunfels, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and eight sisters.

John was a lifelong farmer in the Forrest area. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest and loved fishing, mowing, wintering in Florida, and most of all Talking (He had a story for everything).

