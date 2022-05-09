July 26, 1958 - May 3, 2022

KINMUNDY — John William Holzhauer, Sr., 63, of Kinmundy, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center, Odin, IL. John was born July 26, 1958, in Pontiac, IL the son of Paul L. and Doris (Kindelberger) Holzhauer. He attended Pontiac Township High School.

John was a truck driver both local and over the road for over 40 years. He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan!

John is survived by his two sons: John Holzhauer, Jr. of Fort Madison, IA and Jeremy Holzhauer of Joliet, IL; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings: Janet Duncan and Janice Winks, both of Kinmundy, IL, Marsha (Leroy) Meister of Fairbury, IL, Jeffrey (Renia) Holzhauer of Pontiac, IL, Rodney (Jennifer) Holzhauer of Minonk, IL, Michael (Karrie) Sexton of Kinmundy, IL; a stepbrother, Brian (Karen) Hornickel of Mt. Washington, KY; stepmother Dolores Holzhauer of Fairbury, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by both parents, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Bonnie Holzhauer, two brothers-in-law Jack Duncan and Robert Winks, and one nephew Christopher Holzhauer.

It was John's wishes for cremation and no services to be held at this time. Memorials and memories may be made to SSM Hospice, Mt. Vernon, IL in John's name. Please visit mcgriffandtriplettfh.com of Kinmundy, IL.