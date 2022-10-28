Nov. 24, 1930 - Oct. 26, 2022

CHATSWORTH — John William "Bill" Rebholz, 91, of Chatsworth, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac surrounded by his family.

His mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth. Officiating will be Father Bill Keebler with burial in Chatsworth Cemetery with full military rites. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Bill was born on November 24, 1930, in Chatsworth, IL, to Joseph J. and Mary Margaret (Ortman) Rebholz. He married Lois Ann Saathoff on September 17, 1960, in Chatsworth. She preceded him in death on May 1, 1982.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his children: Rich (Lori) Rebholz of Bloomington, IL, Ron (Michelle Kook) Rebholz of Marco Island, FL; grandchildren: Nate (Courtney) Rebholz, Adam (Emily) Rebholz, Abbey Jacobs, Ryan Rebholz; and great-grandchild, Kennedy Rebholz.

Bill was preceded by his parents; wife, Lois Ann; brother, Robert Rebholz; and sister, Mary Ann Davis.

Bill graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1948. He was in the United States Army serving in Korea during the conflict from 1951 to 1953, being discharged from Camp Crowder in Missouri with the rank of Sargent. Bill was a longtime farmer in the Chatsworth area, owned and operated Rebholz Electric for 27 years, and later worked for Hager Memorial Home for many years starting in 1988. He was a lifetime member of the Chatsworth American Legion Post #613. He was a member of Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to the Chatsworth American Legion Post #613 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Dad was a reliable resource, failing to understand the meaning of retirement. He left his family with many enduring lessons, chief among them being the importance of work ethic and fair dealing, confronting challenges head on, and being adaptable and resilient. In his later years, he reconnected with his Catholic faith reminding us of the power of prayer.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guest book signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.