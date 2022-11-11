Nov. 30, 1936 - Nov. 10, 2022

MINIER — John Wayne Litwiller, 85, of Minier, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home.

John was born on November 30, 1936, in Bloomington, IL, to Oliver and Vera (Slabaugh) Litwiller. On December 3, 1961, he married Joan Birkey at the Waldo Mennonite Church, Flanagan, IL, she survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Kimi (Mike) Maier, Ahwatukee, AZ; daughter, Amy (Doug) Sharp, Tempe, AZ; son, Brad (Angie) Litwiller, Shipshewana, IN; daughter, Tami (Craig) Kachelmuss, Heyworth, IL; and daughter, Joni (Michael) Milligan, Minier, IL; 14 grandchildren: Mason, Kali and Sydney Maier; Carson, Ally and Sarah Sharp; Cody, Drew and Evan Litwiller; Abby and Sam Kachelmuss; and Kaitlin, Luke and Jack Milligan. He was preceded in death by father, Oliver; and mother, Vera; brothers: Fred and Kenneth Litwiller; five sister-in-laws: Leota (Paul) Springer, Marie (Wilmer "Bud") Oyer, Velda (Joe) Birky, Norma (Merle) Nafziger, Carolyn Kutzner; and one brother-in-law, Lowell (Florence) Birkey.

John was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a strong Christian man and was a member of the Hopedale Mennonite Church, where he served in various positions. Family was important to John and he will live on forever in their hearts. He will be greatly missed.

John was a farmer for over 60 years in the Minier/Hopedale area. He loved spending time with his family and attending the many activities of his 14 grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing sports himself in his younger years.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Hopedale Mennonite Church from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m., also at the church. His nephew, Pastor Kurt Litwiller (Bremen, IN) and Pastor Jessica Litwiller (Hopedale, IL), will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale Mennonite Church or OSF Eastern Region Hospice.