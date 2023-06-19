Jan. 22, 1954 - June 12, 2023

MELVIN VILLAGE, New Hampshire/CLINTON — John Warner, IV, 69, of Melvin Village, NH, also of Clinton, IL passed away at 1:44 p.m., June 12, 2023 at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro, NH from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

The visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. The funeral service will be at the Hallsville Christian Church, Hallsville, IL at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 with Pastor Samuel Green officiating. The burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held in Melvin Village, NH at the Melvin Garage, 450 Governor Wentworth Highway, at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Memorials may be directed to The Vault Community Center, 5721 Country Meadow Lane, Clinton, IL 61727 or www.thevaultclinton.org.

John was born January 22, 1954 in Clinton, IL, the son of John and Dorothy (DuQuoin) Warner, III.

Survivors include his sister, Kathryn (Warner) Miller, Meredith, NH; and his "adopted" son and daughter: Jonah Kolb and Maureen Collins-Kolb, Clinton, IL; and his "adopted" grandchildren: Pierce and Maude Kolb. John is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Jonah Hanowitz, Courtney Hanowitz, Hien Miller, Chien Miller, Jesse Miller, Kanika Miller, and Effie Miller; and great-niece and great-nephew: Lily Hanowitz and Henry John Hanowitz. John is also survived by his beloved Airedale dog and companion, "Addie". John was preceded in death by his parents.

John was a partner in Warner & Kolb Family Farms, LLC and had retired from Moore & Warner Ag Group, LLC, the farm management firm he founded in 2000 and where Jonah Kolb succeeded him as Owner and President in 2019.

John grew up in Clinton, IL and briefly attended Lake Forest Academy, Lake Forest, IL before transferring to Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, NH, which he loved.

John graduated from Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH in 1976 and served with the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH before returning to Clinton in 1977. John began working at The John Warner Bank, founded by his great-great grandfather Dr. John Warner, in 1867. Starting in the Bookkeeping Department, John worked his way up through the ranks, eventually becoming Chairman and CEO, serving in that capacity for nearly a decade.

John was appointed Co-managing Trustee with Elizabeth O'Herin of the C H. Moore Trust Estate, an agricultural landholding trust established in 1901 at the death of his great-great grandfather Clifton H. Moore.

John's lifelong professional passion was professional farm management and after the family sold The John Warner Bank in 1997, John established Moore & Warner Farm Management. John's favorite saying was "good farm management is a service to both sides" meaning both the landowner and farmer. John's perspective was generational, and above all else, he managed as a steward of the land and as a steward of the people.

In his various civic and community engagements over the years, John served as a Trustee of Millikin University in Decatur, IL, was a member of the Agricultural Economics Advisory Council of the College of Agriculture at the University of Illinois, and served on the Board and as Executive Director of The Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, NH. John was instrumental in establishing an Environmental Studies course at The Phillips Exeter Academy.

In 2015, John established The Warner Foundation whose mission is to support opportunities for youth that improve education, develop character, and foster a broad worldview. But John is best known for his quiet, private philanthropy: he believed in advancing education, and giving people a chance.

John was an aviation enthusiast, operating the federally registered grass strip airport Hooterville Airport outside Hallsville, IL and flying a restored 1944 Boeing-Stearman biplane for much of his adult life. He was a history buff, a lover of literature, and had a passion and talent for antique cars. For nearly 20 years he operated Melvin Garage in Melvin Village, NH which was part business, part hobby, and a gathering point for community and friends.

John's wit, charm, laughter, storytelling, and bigness of character brought people together and built community: he will be missed by a broad group of friends that stretches across the nation. John, you were loved.