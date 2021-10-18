ROBERTS — John W. Stork, 84, Roberts, passed away at 10:50 a.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

John was born June 14, 1937 in Fairbury, IL the son of Henry and Ida Hanni Stork. He married Eunice Fehr on July 25, 1964 in Pontiac, IL. She survives in Roberts.

Other survivors include their children: Ann Stork, Bill (Shay) Stork, Barbara Stork, Lorrie (Rex) Shambrook, all of Roberts; Michael (Marie) Stork, Bloomington; Karie (Mark) Edelman, Fairbury; ten grandchildren: Chance Edelman, Tori Edelman, Kyler Stork, Michaela Stork, Rachel Stork, Kaden Stork, Shayla Stork, Gracie Edelman, Jolyn Stork, Elle Stork; siblings: Elmer (Darlene) Stork, Chatsworth; Harvey Stork, Fairbury; Lena Jones, Forrest; Henry (Susan) Stork, Forrest; Wayne Stork, Fairbury; Helen Voeste, Forrest; Wilma (David) Kieser, Bloomington; two sisters-in-law: Susie Stork, Chatsworth, and Gwen Stork, Fairbury.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one infant sister.

John served in the United States Army, was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury.

John's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Fairbury with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Cemetery with military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., Thursday at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation or to the charity of your choice.

John's faith, family and friends were very important to him and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

