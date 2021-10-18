GRIDLEY — John W. Stauter, 96, of Gridley, IL passed away at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Community Church, Gridley with Rev. Grant Stauter his grandson and Rev. Andy Huette officiating. Burial will follow at Gridley Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Gridley Food Pantry. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with services.

John was born August 17, 1925 in El Paso, IL the son of John and Bertha Hoobler Stauter. He married Maralon J. Kent on August 1, 1948, in Gridley. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary together.

She survives along with one son Dennis (Margie) Stauter of Gridley; one daughter Dyann (Dale) Aupperle of Maroa; three grandchildren: Jenny (David) Dehaan of Heyworth, Ryan (Rachel) Aupperle of Maroa, and Grant (Jil) Stauter of Gridley; and six great-grandchildren: Kate and John Aupperle, Reagan Dehaan, and Sam, Edie, and Lydia Stauter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers and sisters: Fern, Bud, Ruth, and Harold.

John was a member of Christ Community Church, Gridley for 71 years and farmed in the Gridley area for 60 years. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and the Gridley Food Pantry. He loved his faith, family, and farming.