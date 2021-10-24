NORMAL — John W. McBride, 79, of Normal, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Mason City Cemetery, Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries or to Christ Lutheran Church, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born November 27, 1941, in Springfield, a son of George W. and Tegia Renken McBride. He married Marie C. Lux on June 27, 1964 in Chicago and she preceded him in death on May 20, 2006.

Surviving are a number of cousins.

John was an active member of the Lutheran Laymen's League and a longtime active member of Christ Lutheran Church, Normal. He was a licensed funeral director for over fifty years and was a valued member of the Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home staff for many of those years.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.