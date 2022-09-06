Dec. 11, 1934 - Sept. 3, 2022

FAIRBURY — John W. Hildreth, 87, of Fairbury, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Fairview Haven retirement Community, Fairbury.

Mr. Hildreth was born on December 11, 1934, in Fairbury, the son of John "Wilbert" and Mardelle (Thompson) Hildreth. He first married Judy Nance on December 26, 1960, and later married Karen Birch on June 9, 1972. His wife Karen, survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include his children: Lori Gonzales of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Delores Hildreth of Meredith, NH, Paula (Tom) Forman of Third Lake, IL, Randy (Diane) Miller of Avon, IN; five grandchildren: Kylie Forman, Hudson Forman, Josh Miller, Jared (Devon) Miller and Joey Miller.

His parents and three sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Fairbury; with Pastor Paul Wier officiating. Burial with military honors by Fairbury American Legion and VFW will follow at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Prairie Central High School FFA or the First United Methodist Church of Fairbury.

John served our country in the US Army overseas in Germany (1958). He farmed the family land in the Fairbury area for over 50 years, retiring in 2009. John was also active in the community as a 60-year member of IOOF (Independent Order of Oddfellows), serving on the the board of directors for Belle Prairie Mutual Insurance for 37 years, a trustee for Indian Grove Township "Cooper" Cemetery for over 40 years, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Fairbury.

John enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school and sporting events throughout the years. He and his wife loved to travel and were proud to have visited all 50 states. John truly enjoyed time spent with friends at the local establishments for morning and afternoon coffee.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury for the outstanding care their father received during his stay.

