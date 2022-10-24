Sept. 21, 1926 - Oct. 19, 2022

John W. Frisch, a Bloomington surgeon, died on October 19, 2022, at his home in Bloomington, IL. He was 96. Betty, his wife of sixty-five years, was by his side.

Dr. Frisch was born on September 21, 1926, at Brokaw Hospital with Dr. Lester Cavins attending his mother, Helen Charity Frisch. His father was John Jacob Frisch, an accountant and WWI Spad Pilot in France.

Dr. Frisch grew up in Bloomington and graduated with the Bloomington High School Class of 1944. Young Frisch volunteered for the U.S. Navy and was assigned after evaluation and testing to a special one-year intensive educational project for the study of electronic warfare. He was assigned to multiple Navy facilities in Chicago and to the U.S. Navy Research Laboratory in Washington, DC.

He learned much later that his RT3c (radio, radar, and sonar) assignment was a part of the planned November 1945 invasion of the islands of Japan. That invasion never materialized because of the dropping of the atomic bombs that resulted in the surrender of Japan.

Young Frisch was discharged and returned to Bloomington and played baseball in the new and forming County League. He enjoyed the privileges of the 52/20 Club for returning veterans.

That fall he obtained a scholarship to the University of Illinois in Champaign and spent three years of pre-medical studies before graduating in 1949 and being accepted to the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago.

Following medical school, he was honored to accept the Warren H. Cole Residency in Surgery at the University of Illinois Research and Education Hospital in Chicago. Dr. Cole was a renowned mentor and professor of surgery. It was there that he met his wife Betty, a surgical RN.

Following a four-year residency, Dr. Frisch returned to Bloomington and established a private practice in the Unity Building. Dr. Benjamin Hoopes at that time was Bloomington's leading surgeon by seniority and experience. He was Yale trained and the first Board Certified surgeon in downstate Illinois and had military combat experience as a U.S. Naval Commander. The two surgeons combined their private practices after two years and that partnership still exists today with other surgeons as members. Dr. Hoopes became a mentor for the younger Frisch.

Dr. Frisch performed major surgery for forty years at the three local hospitals, Brokaw, St. Joseph, and Mennonite. He served as President of Brokaw and St. Joseph Hospital's medical staff and was also Chief of Surgery at all three hospitals. During his early career, he was on the faculty in the Surgical Department at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He also served as the President of the Warren H. Cole Society and as the head of the nominating committee for the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Frisch was the Medical Director of the State Farm Insurance Companies for 35 years. He considered it an honor and privilege to be associated with an insurance company directed by Edward J. Rust with a reputation of class for employees and policyholders.

Dr. Frisch's office was open to all patient without discrimination. No patient was ever turned over to a collection agency for non-payment.

John Frisch had a long retirement. He stayed current on continuing medical education and was, at the time of his death, a licensed physician in Illinois. He was an active member of many medical, historical, and political clubs, including, the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a life-long Cardinals fan and a pilot who enjoyed flying his antique bi-plane with his son. One of his greatest pleasures was golf at Bloomington Country Club and Quail West in Naples, FL. The friendship of his many golf partners was of much importance to him.

In addition to his wife Betty; he is survived by his children: Jill Frisch (John Rioux), a trial attorney in New York City, Kim Winters (Ken), a real estate attorney in Dallas, and Jack Frisch (Aneta), a Captain for United Airlines in Chicago. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Charles Rioux, Johnny (Laura) Rioux, Hope Winters, Paige Winters, Agatha Frisch and Beata Frisch.

Dr. Frisch has requested no visitation, funeral, or memorial. Carmody-Flynn is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.