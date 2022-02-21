BLOOMINGTON — John W. Dorsey, 85, of Bloomington, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. John was happy with his stay at Westminster Village where he resided for the past seven years.

John was a graduate of Purdue University and The University of Wisconsin with Electrical Engineering Degrees. He was employed at General Motors in Milwaukee at the AC Delco Facility as an Electrical Engineer and later at Detroit Diesel Allison in Indianapolis, until retirement. He enjoyed travel to Cancun and several tall ship sailing vacations.

John was born in 1936 in Waukegan, IL. the son of Hugh and Arlene (Johnson) Dorsey, both deceased.

He is survived by his brother, Gilbert (Betty); nephews: Kenneth (Cheryl) and Gregory (Lisa).

A family graveside service will be held in North Chicago, IL. John will be dearly missed by his family.

The family requests that memorials be sent to Westminster Village.

