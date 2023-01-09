Dec. 14, 1943 - Jan. 6, 2023

NORMAL — John T. Foley, 79, of Normal, passed away at 11:16 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church or the charity of the donor's choice.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

John was born December 14, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of John and Mary (Dougherty) Foley. He married Nadean Lisovitch October 18, 1969 in Morton, PA.

He is survived by his wife; five children: Kara (Bart Spencer) Reel, Downs, Brian (Jill Liu) Foley, Sugar Land, TX, Jeffrey (Stephanie Gulley) Foley, Austin, TX, Jennifer (Doug) Bandola, Heyworth and Laura (Steve) Personette, Windsor, CO; six grandchildren: Kyle, Alexia and Anna Reel and Connor, Eleanor and Hannah Foley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Foley.

John graduated from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA and was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the US Navy.

John worked at State Farm from 1970 until he retired in 2006.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com