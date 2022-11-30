June 24, 1947 - Nov. 28, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - John Robert "Bob" Garrelts, age 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:17 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Heritage Health, Bloomington, IL.

A service celebrating his life will be 1:00 PM Friday December 2, 2022, at Living Hope Christian Church 608 N. Huff Rd Downs, IL. Pastor Mark Moore will be officiating. A visitation will be held 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday, at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Lyman Twp. Cemetery, Roberts, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Living Hope Christian Church, Downs, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Bob was born June 24, 1947, in Paxton, IL, the son of John Henry and Dorothy Sharp Garrelts

He married Cathy Lynn Johnson on February 14, 1970, in Roberts, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two daughters: Shauna (Phil) Meyer, Hudson, IL, Amanda Garrelts, Bloomington, IL, three grandchildren: Nathan and Jacob Meyer, Hudson, IL, Lexi Garrelts, Bloomington, IL, and one sister, Sharon (Tim) Adams, Bloomington, IL.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob graduated from Roberts-Thawville High school and later from the University of Illinois, Urbana with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for 27 years for the City of Bloomington as a construction engineer. Bob was an avid Chicago White Sox fan; he enjoyed reading and in his younger years enjoyed playing baseball in several area leagues. He was infamous for "Dad Jokes."

