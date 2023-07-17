Nov. 28, 1960 - July 12, 2023

STANFORD — John Richard Salch, age 62, of Stanford, IL, passed away at 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at his residence.

His funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Trey Haddon will be officiating. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to a charity of the donor's choice.

John was born November 28, 1960, in Normal, IL, the son of Eugene and Betty (Dehm) Salch.

He married Donna Dearing.

Surviving is his mother, Betty Salch, Bloomington, IL; two daughters: Emily (Joel) Stover, Bloomington IL, Katie (Sam) Davies, Streamwood IL; two grandchildren: Liam and Bella Stover; and one brother, James (fiance, Denise Webb) Salch, Minier, IL.

John is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Edward Salch.

John graduated from Bloomington High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University, Normal. He had worked at Mitsubishi Motors, Normal IL for over 25 years. John enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a Green Bay Packers fan.

