NORMAL — John R. Hiltbrand, 66, of Normal, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.

His memorial visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics Illinois.

He was born August 6, 1955. He was the son of Hans A. "Jack" and Roberta Jean Six Hiltbrand. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons: Nick (Taylor) Hiltbrand and Greg Hiltbrand, both of Bloomington; a granddaughter, Palmer Hiltbrand; and a brother, Brett (Kim) Hiltbrand of Longwood, FL.

John enjoyed his work as a cement mason and was proud of his work. He was a member of Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Local Union 18 and worked for JG Stewart Conctractors, Inc. for many years.

John loved golf, spending time with his two sons, and his friends and family.

