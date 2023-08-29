Oct. 22, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2023

NORMAL — John R. Esch, 95, peacefully went to heaven on Sunday, August 27, 2023. John was born October 22, 1927, in Normal, IL. He is the third of six children (and last surviving) born to Charles William and Helen (Ott) Esch.

After graduating in June 1945, from Bloomington High School, he joined the U.S Army 123rd Engineer Survey Battalion. Once returning home, he attended IWU for one year and U of I for three years. On June 18, 1955, John married his soulmate Shirley Ann Owens at LeRoy Presbyterian Church.

John loved God, family, and country. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Karen Esch; son, John S. Esch (Cindy); and four grandchildren: Eric (Jill), Ryan (Megan), Stephen (Olivia), and Lisa Nicole Esch; as well as four great-grandchildren.

John was a longtime sports fan and unofficial armchair manager of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers, and playing golf was a lifelong passion. He retired from real estate in 1996. He was a 33rd degree Mason, a member of Second Presbyterian Church and Young Mens Club.

The family appreciates the care provided by the staff of the Westminster Memory Care Unit, with a special thanks to Kimberly.

A private family burial and service will be held at Funks Grove Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or Second Presbyterian Church.

