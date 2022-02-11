NORMAL — John R. Curry, 69, of Normal, passed away February 7, 2022.

He was born February 5, 1953, to Pearl and Wanetta Curry in Salem, IL, and married his sweetheart, Linda Kern on December 29, 1972, in Ft. Eustus, VA.

Surviving are his loving spouse of 49-years, Linda; children: Rhonda, Jamie, Rosalie, Kaylee; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings: Lora Mae and Phyllis.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; and siblings: Raymond Curry, Lois, Carol, and Norma.

John was a dedicated man, who loved his family deeply. He was a loyal husband, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. John loved the outdoors, being at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was a hard worker, and loved everyone. He will be greatly missed.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.