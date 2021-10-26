CONGERVILLE — John P. Reel, 73, of Congerville, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at North Danvers Mennonite Church. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate. Private visitation for family will be Thursday. Burial will be at Imhoff Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Congerville Fire & Rescue or North Danvers Mennonite Church.

John Paul Reel was born on July 25, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Merle and Esther (Eglin) Reel. During his youth, John was active in 4-H, FFA and school athletics. He graduated from Danvers High School. He received a degree in animal science from Illinois State University where he was a member of the livestock judging team. John served his country in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam war. John married Martha Altorfer on May 28, 1977. He farmed in the Congerville area his entire life raising Angus cattle, hay, corn and soybeans. He also worked for Penn Packing Company buying and selling hogs at the Peoria Stockyards and graduated from the Missouri Auctioneer school.

John loved raising and showing cattle. He was a 4-H leader for many years. He coached his children's softball, baseball and basketball teams. John had a way with sharing his wisdom with so many of his "hay crew" kids. He always enjoyed watching a game. Some of his favorites were the St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa State Cyclones and his kids and grandkids teams.

Survivors include his wife, Martha; three children: Emily (Dan) Baum, Geneseo, Molly (Steven) Johnson, Story City, IA, John W. Reel, Congerville; six grandsons: Clayton, Will and Max Baum and Marcus, Jonas and Henry Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Jack) Wright. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Linda Klein and brother, Leslie Reel.