May 9, 1961 – Sept. 7, 2022

CARROLLTON, Texas — John Morrissey Bower, 61, died September 7, 2022, at his home in Carrollton, TX, surrounded by family and friends.

John was born May 9, 1961, in Bloomington, IL to Marvin and Mari Bower. He spent his childhood summers on the swim and dive team at Bloomington Country Club. John attended Bloomington High School where he met and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Lisa. They celebrated 36 years of marriage in August 2022.

John attended his beloved University of Arizona and completed a Business degree. Shortly after, he began his successful career as a State Farm agent in Carrollton, where he worked until his passing.

John was an avid music and sports fan and spent hours playing the drums along to his favorite songs. His family enjoyed many days of golfing and poolside fun at Brookhaven Country Club, where he was a member for over 25 years.

He was a parishioner at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, TX for 27 years and a Knights of Columbus member. John was one of a kind, known for his sense of humor, wit, and charm. He never met a stranger and enjoyed many lifelong friendships with childhood friends, college fraternity brothers, and his State Farm colleagues. He was considered a second father to many of his daughters friends, whom he loved like family.

John was a dedicated, loving father, and is survived by his wife Lisa Bower; daughter, Mari Houlihan; daughter, Katie Bower; son-in-law, Hank Houlihan; and grandson, Calvin Houlihan. He is also survived by his father, Marvin Bower; sister, Stacie Killian; brother, Pete Bower; sister, Molly Bower; and brother, Tom Bower; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Mari Bower and brother, Jim Bower.

Even though John left us too soon, he lived a fun-filled life surrounded by people who adored him. He will live on forever in our hearts.

Services for John will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 2800 Valwood Pkwy., Farmers Branch, TX 75234.

In lieu of flowers, the family of John Bower asks that you consider a donation to the Knights of Columbus Council 5052. Contributions in honor of our Brother Knight John can be mailed to Knights of Columbus 5052, PO Box 810403, Farmers Branch, TX 75381-0403.