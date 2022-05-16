Dec. 12, 1942 - May 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — John Michael "Mike" Craig, 79, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mike was born on December 12, 1942, in Bloomington, a son of John R. and T. Bernadette Brady Craig. He married Ann Langley on May 18, 1965, in North Carolina.

Mike is survived by daughters: Dawn (Wayne) Benson and Holly Keller; stepson, Angelo (Andrea) Zaffiri; grandchildren: Alexis, Hunter, and Lauren Benson, Jamie, Em, and Jake Keller, and Jadyn and Gionna Zaffiri; siblings: Anne (Brian) Craig-McEldowney, Phillip Craig, Daniel Craig, and Elizabeth Rose "Betsy" Fulton (Scott, deceased). He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, many friends; and his beloved cats: Bubba and Scamp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three newborn siblings; a brother, Bill Brady, and his life partner of 35 years, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Zaffiri.

Mike proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time member of Lakeside Country Club. His hobbies included playing golf, cheering on the Fighting Illini, cooking for friends and family, Fish Club, meeting with the Lunch Bunch, and traveling to almost every state in the continent. He was a master diver, scuba instructor and was one of the first search and rescue divers in McLean County.

His family would like to thank the many individuals that showed love and care over these past few months through visiting, praying, providing meals, running errands, providing groceries and caring for Bubba and Scamp. There are too many people to name. But a special thank you to the entire OSF Hospice Team and local VA Office for their care and numerous visits.

Mike was a builder of many things throughout his life. He began his career as a laborer, then a Carpenter, and finally a General Contractor. He was a member of the McLean County Construction Board for many years. His passion for building created many homes and friendships in the Bloomington/Normal area. It was his wish to donate his life's collection of tools to continue the creation of homes for Habitat. Memorial gifts may be directed to Habitat McLean County.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.