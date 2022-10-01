March 2, 1953 - Sept. 29, 2022

PEORIA — John Martin Hestrom, 69, of Peoria, passed away September 29, 2022 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

John was born March 2, 1953, in Elmhurst, IL to the late Earle H. Hestrom and A. Leatrice Hestrom. He was married to Kristina A. Hestrom in 1988.

Surviving family members are wife Kristina Hestrom; children: Kristin (Chris) Spensley, Michael (Brittany) Hestrom, Lisa (Joseph) Peachey; eight grandchildren; Carter and Ethan Spensley, Addyson, Araya, Avery, and Avonlee Hestrom, Jett and Cruz Peachey; and sister, Virginia "Ginni" (Dr. Paul) Pedersen; and their children; Jerusha Pedersen, Chris (Elizabeth) Pedersen, and Nels (Natalie) Pedersen.

John was a long time employee and recent retiree of CEFCU in Peoria. He and his wife Kristina have owned Balda Driving School in the Peoria Area for the last 20 years. He graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1975 and was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. John loved boating and spending time on the water with his family.

In lieu of flowers or cards a donation may be made to OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home.