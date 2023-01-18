Dec. 10, 1948 - Jan. 16, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — John M. Kerrick (Johnny to many), 74, of Bloomington, was called home to our Lord at 8:35 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of fifty-four years, and his three daughters, "Johnny's Angels."

John bravely battled lung cancer for seven months in perfect "John Kerrick style." Uninhibited by cancer or treatment effects, he continued doing what he loved without missing a beat. John was able to continue gardening and piddling in the yard, warding off neighborhood geese, spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events, playing cards and cribbage, daily coffee dates with his buddies, making routine runs to Aldi, Hy-Vee, and The Dollar Store, traveling, and whatever else he decided to do. That's how he rolled. Face the music, pull up your pants, and move on.

John approached cancer with a full-court press. His medical teams with the Illinois Cancer Center and the University of Chicago School of Medicine were amazed by how well John responded to treatments. He planned to beat this horrible disease, and it seemed like he was doing that until early December 2022, when he experienced several hurdles on his cancer journey. Faced with setbacks, one after another, our worst fears were confirmed. John's cancer returned quickly and with a vengeance. He fought with everything he had until God's Divine Mercy released him from suffering and pain.

John knew Carol and his girls were not ready to let him go, and he was right. Given a choice, we'd all choose to keep him here with us forever. He was a dutiful man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, family, and friend to many who loved and deeply respected him; we are heartbroken by the heaviness of his passing. His earthly departure leaves a hole that only God's Grace can fill.

John was born December 10, 1948, in Bloomington, the son of John C. and Ethel (McGee) Kerrick. He married Carol Koch on December 31, 1968, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his three daughters: Rachael (Dr. Jody) Brucker, Bloomington, Natalie (Dr. David) Wyse, Bloomington, and Katy (Dr. Jerrett) Dumouchel, Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren: Hannah, Laura, and Lane Brucker, Ryan, Jack, and Isabella Wyse, and Lily and Finnley Dumouchel; two brothers: James (Anita) Kerrick, Bloomington, and Mark (Marcy) Kerrick, Arkansas; one sister, Mary (Ed) Schaefer, Bloomington; many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

John was preceded in death by an infant sister, Cecelia Kerrick; his parents, John and Ethel; brothers: Gerry and Larry Kerrick; and sister, Teresa Kerrick-Knuth, respectively. John's best friend, Gary Schmidt, also preceded him in death.

John graduated from Trinity High School in 1967, and served in the US Army's First Cavalry Division during Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was rightfully proud of his service to his beloved USA, a true patriot that understood his sacrifice was for all, not one group or class. John held solid principles and never wavered from his beliefs in upholding the spirit of the flag. He loved celebrating the Fourth of July.

After returning from Vietnam, John served as a service technician with General Telephone (GTE) until 1992, when he became a facilities technician. He retired from Verizon (formerly GTE) in 2002.

John was a workhorse and could build or fix just about anything. He gutted and rebuilt the home he and Carol enjoyed together for many years with help from his son-in-law, Jody. John held a unique and special bond with each son-in-law and felt blessed that his girls were "in good hands" and blessed with good and Godly husbands. He knew he'd not always be around to protect his girls, to fix this or that, or to exchange banter and playful jabs. The sons he acquired through marriage were dear to him, the boys he never had. The girls are fantastic, but we, too, agree a few brothers may have balanced a little drama over the years.

John cherished his role as a grandfather and enjoyed attending their activities. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, cooking, and having coffee with friends. He loved to play games with the grandchildren, especially Connect Four.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Greg Nelson officiating. Military rites will follow at the church. A private burial will occur later. The visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. The family will receive visitors between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church in Bloomington and the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.

