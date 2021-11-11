NORMAL — John M. Hickey, Sr., 88, of Normal, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on November 9, 2021, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lincoln, with Rev. Joseph Dondanville officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 15, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.

John Michael Hickey was born May 13, 1933, in Bloomington, the son of William M. and Julia Boylan Hickey. He was united in marriage to Joyce E. Powell on November 4, 1961. She preceded John in death on July 4, 2021.

John is survived by two sons: John (Cheryl) Hickey, Jr. and William (Joy Carroll) Hickey; three grandchildren: Kristina (Eric) Meyer, Breanna (Joel) Lopez and Sara (Kaleb) Barth; one step-grandson: Adam (Amber Hodge) Winchester; five great-grandchildren: Brayden, Kayden, Lucas, Isaac, and Liam; and one nephew, Derek Powell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Lessen Hickey.

John was, a 1951, graduate of Lincoln Community High School. He had worked at Lehn & Fink, Carroll Catholic School, and Holy Family Church, where he was a member. John especially enjoyed Notre Dame football, and was often found working in his yard.

John's family especially thanks Alexa Duffy, all the visiting angels, and the Compassus staff for their excellent care.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Carroll Catholic School or the Humane Society of Logan County.

Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.