April 1, 1924 - Nov. 14, 2022

John M. Burmaster, 98, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

He was born April 1, 1924 in Danvers, IL, the son of Jacob and Lena (Unzicker) Burmaster. He married the love of his life, June Schultz.

Surviving are two sons: Dennis Burmaster and Doug Burmaster; one grandson, Josh (Karina) Burmaster; and two great-grandchildren: Kassandra and Derek.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

John worked as an electrical engineer for WJBC and served in the Army during WWII, and was the best grandpa anyone could ask for.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

