BLOOMINGTON — John Leslie Wroan III, 93 peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family in Bloomington on January 22, 2021. John was born March 16, 1927 in Deer Creek Illinois. There was a private entombment at Park Hill Mausoleum in January 2021. Now there will be a visitation held at 10 AM Sunday September 19, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Reverend Ben Phillips will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Easter Seals of Central Illinois (Autism) 2404 E Empire St. Bloomington IL 61704, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 150 N Michigan Ave Suite 1550 Chicago IL 61761, Illinois Wesleyan Scholarships 217 Holmes Hall Bloomington IL 61701 or Illinois State University Foundation for U-High Wroan Technology 3060 Development S Building Campus Box 5300 Normal IL 61762. The Wroan Family is thankful for your expressions of sympathy.