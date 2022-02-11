BLOOMINGTON — John Leonard Fry, 67, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 3, 2022, while vacationing in Florida.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

He was born December 29, 1954 in Peoria, a son of William Earl and Joan Lukeman Fry. He married Rose P. Lannie on July 9, 1983 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, of Bloomington; a son, William Fry of Bloomington; five siblings: Luke (Debbie) Fry of Jacksonville, IL, Marie (George) Renner of Queen Creek, AZ, Tom (Joann) Fry of Windermere, FL, Peter Fry of Detroit, MI, and Dan (Jennie) Fry of Windermere, FL; 18 nieces and nephews and more than 20 great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John grew up in Washington where he attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Washington High School. As a child, he swam competitively with the Neptune Swim Club. In his youth, John loved spending his summers with his cousins in Jacksonville.

He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Sampson DDG-10. John was a senior HVAC technician, most recently with Total Mechanical Services in Troy, IL. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lakeside Country Club, Moose, Jaycees and a lifetime member of the Jaycees International Senate #48666.

John enjoyed working with wood, especially refinishing and building furniture and helping to build fishing docks for campers at the Easter Seals Camp. An avid NASCAR fan, John also enjoyed bourbon and spending summers aboard his pontoon boat on the Illinois River and Clinton Lake.

