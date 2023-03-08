July 29, 1931 - March 4, 2023

WAPELLA — John Leo Walsh, 91, of Wapella, IL, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Liberty Village in Clinton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wapella, IL, with Rev. Fr. John Horton Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

John was born July 29, 1931, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Leo and Julia Kelley Walsh. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Walsh (Robert) Salmond.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews: Kathleen Salmond and Christine Salmond, Normal; Janet (Thomas) Paley, St. Louis, MO; Michael Salmond and John Salmond Denver, CO. His great-niece and nephew: Julia Paley (Chen) Hakak Seattle, WA, and Stephen Paley St. Louis, MO; and his great-great-niece, Romi Hakak.

John graduated from the University of Notre Dame Business School in 1953. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. John spent his life farming and could talk for hours about farming with his friends and neighbors. John was on the board at John Warner Bank in Clinton.

Although John never married, he was very much a devoted family man. He had a special interest in preserving his Irish family's heritage and loved to share stories about his ancestors. His memory was amazing, and he could recite the time and place of family events, birthdays, and birthplaces. He and his stories will be missed.

