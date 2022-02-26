BLOOMINGTON — John K. Williamson, age 90, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:10 PM on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at The Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington, IL.

A service celebrating his life will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at West Twin Grove, Bloomington, IL. His nephew Pastor George Williamson will be officiating. Burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family will receive friends after the burial at the church for a time of fellowship. The family suggests memorials be made to East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL, or West Twin Grove church, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

John was born May 11, 1931 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Jay and Florence Zink Williamson.

He married Dolores Jeanne Bicknell on June 22, 1952, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away July 4, 2016.

Surviving are his three children: Lee (Ed) Holtz Bloomington IL, Lori (Duane) Amberg, Danvers, IL, Jeff (Kimberly) Williamson, Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren: Calli (Travis) Kistner,

Taylor (Kieran) Thompson, Andrea (Ken) Schwoerer, Erin (David) Schieber, Lucy ( fiance Josh Punke) Williamson Mary, Noah and Owen Williamson; 12 great-grandchildren: Emma, Abby, Sophie, Maggie, Isaiah, Parker, Charlie, Amelia, and Mira, Bowie and Cooper and Rollins all of Bloomington, IL; two great-great-grandchildren: Olivia and Whitney;

and his brother-in-law, Wes Hill, Bloomington, IL.

John is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Dwight and Kenneth Williamson; and two sisters: June Williamson and Pat Hill.

John was a member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL. He had farmed in the Bloomington area for over 50-years. The family would like to thank the staff and all "the pretty ladies" at the The Villas of Holly Brook.

