FARMER CITY — John "Jake" Franklin Johnson left his earthly body on October 8, 2021. He was born in Farmer City, IL, on January 30, 1933, a son of John A. and Lela Clark Johnson. Jake married Thelma Marie Andreae (later divorced) and had two sons. In 1967 he married Sandra Vernell Lamb and they raised his sons. She survives.

Survivors are: son, John M (Steve) Johnson of West Jordan, UT; daughter-in-law, Andy Johnson and granddaughter Allena Johnson of LeRoy; sisters: Judy Hart of Pontiac; sister in law Geraldene Brannock of Farmer City; sister-in-law Mary Johnson of Farmer City; many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, and a precious son Larry.

Jake was a salesman for Wickes Lumber until it closed, and then became a custodian for Blue Ridge School District. He was very patriotic and served in the Army during the Korean War. People of Farmer City will remember him for being very active in the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City and past commander of the Post color guard.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday October 13, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Farmer City. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. Memorial donations may be made to the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55 Farmer City.