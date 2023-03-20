June 14, 1930 - March 18, 2023

WAPELLA — John "Jack" L. Colliver, 92, of Wapella, IL passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 surrounded by family.

John was born June 14, 1930, in Parnell, IL, the son of John and Blanche (Maiden) Colliver, and married the love of his life, Laura E. Jones, on June 17, 1951, in Perry, MO.

John is survived by his wife. They were married 71 years. Also surviving are four children: Jackie (Bob) Boring, Mike (Karen) Colliver, Tammy (Rich) Doner, Brenda (Dennis) Underwood; grandchildren: Shannon (Mitch) Whitson, Lacy (Beau) Boudreau, Alicia (Eric) Bunting, Jeremiah (Amy) Doner, Amber (Billy) Rutledge, Hillary (JD) Lambert, Lance (Ava) Underwood, Jacob Underwood, Whitney Underwood; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Colliver.

John was in the Army and served his country in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Clinton VFW.

He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation in 1993. He was a Jack of all trades. He was always building things and doing projects. He enjoyed camping and coffee with his buddies. He enjoyed supporting his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids at their events. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

A visitation will be held at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, IL, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a service on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by Jim Kilson. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery with Military Honors.

Our family would like to thank everyone at Imboden Creek Living Center and Bonnie Schmid for her care and many visits.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wapella Fire Department or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jack was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was very soft spoken and a kindhearted man. He never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.