March 8, 1938 - Nov. 29, 2022

DWIGHT — John "Jack" Fitzpatrick, age 84, of Dwight, IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight.

Born March 8, 1938, in Odell, IL, to the late James L. and Evelyn A. (nee Tarrant) Fitzpatrick. He graduated from Odell High School with the class of 1956, and honorably served our country with the United States Marine Corps. Jack loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to his daily breakfasts with friends. He also enjoyed visiting with his neighbors, playing video slots, and was avid political enthusiast.

Surviving are two children: Lynne (George) Cain of Dwight, and Brian (Chris) Fitzpatrick of Australia; seven grandchildren: Michael, Abbey, and Luke Fitzpatrick, Akiko and Alex Fink, Shannon Cain, and Dylan (Kyndsie Huston) Cain; granddaughter of the heart, Briana Miles; first wife, Eileen (nee Duffy) Hitchcock, whom he married October 29, 1960; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding him in death were his parents; three siblings: Lucille Locke, Jimmy and Harry Fitzpatrick; and wife, Janice (nee Westbrook) Fitzpatrick, whom he married May 27, 1988, and predeceased him on April 11, 2021.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date and inurnment will take place at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to Lightways Hospice lightways.org.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.