July 18, 1932 - June 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — John "Jack" B. Schraufnagel, 89, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home.

His memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will immediately follow services at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born July 18, 1932 in Glidden, WI, son of Henry Arthur and Elizabeth Alexander Schraufnagel. He married Diane K. Marquardt on June 17, 1961 in Bloomington, she preceded him in death on December 4, 2019. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

Surviving are four children: Lisa (William) Wielander of Bloomington, Ellen Fishman of Stanford, John R. Schraufnagel of LeRoy and Karen (Eric) Horn of Zionsville, IN. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jack was a United States Army Veteran, where he worked with Morse Code Intelligence.

He enjoyed a long, 40-year career and held many positions working for the United States Postal Service, retiring May 31, 1996. He was proud to have received a special honor for having five consecutive years of perfect attendance.

In his youth, Jack enjoyed playing billiards, horseshoes and bowling and would never pass up a good card game. He loved listening to classic country music, was an avid vegetable and berry gardener, a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Green Bay Packers enthusiast.

Jack will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his optimistic attitude, his great work ethic (that he also instilled within his children) and always staying humble. He was so proud of his children and he loved his family dearly.