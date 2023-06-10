Jan. 26, 1947 - Jan. 30, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minnesota — John J. Tofanelli III, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on January 30, 2023.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Internment will be private. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

John was born January 26, 1947, in Davenport, IA. He was the son of John and Mildred Tofanelli. John married Bev Williams on May 12, 1973, in Davenport.

John is survived by two daughters: Sarah Tofanelli, and Erin (Bryan) Dop both of Rochester, MN; a granddaughter, Ava Dop; and several nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bev Tofanelli; his parents; brothers-in-law; and was joined in heaven recently with his sister-in-law.

John was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a long and successful career with Caterpillar. He served in the Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He was an amazing woodcraftsman and built several beautiful furniture pieces for his family. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and loved attending football and basketball games when he could.