DOWNS — John J. Sheen, 83, of Downs, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home.

John's wish was to donate his body to the University of Illinois Anatomical Gift Association. This was inspired by his granddaughter, Dr. Lynsie Bane, who graduated from the U of I Medical School and indicated the need for bodies in their Anatomy classes. There will not be a public visitation.

A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Downs. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

John was born March 19, 1938 in Brookfield, MO, son of Clarence A. and Teresa Tillman Sheen. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Zelda (Yagel) Sheen; children: Sheri (Patrick) Bane of Arrowsmith, Debra Kaye (Kenny) Toohill of Heyworth, Diane (Paul) Piazza of Sugar Grove; nine grandchildren: Alyssa Abbott and Lynsie Bane; Jessica Moser and John William Toohill; Anna, Mary, Ian, Nina and Eric Piazza; and seven great grandchildren: Reese, Knox and June Abbott; Jayce, Kaylee, Lynsie Rose and Ashley Moser; and John's twin sister JoAnn Witte of Naperville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Teresa Sheen; siblings: Augusta Cattey, Robert Sheen, Dorothy Jones and Edwin Sheen; and Melanie Christine Moser, a great granddaughter.

He graduated from Linneus High School, Linneus, Missouri, with the class of 1956. John enjoyed many hobbies. Woodworking: building cabinets and bookcases for the home, children, and grandkids. It took many bookcases to house over 3800 books in Zelda's collection. John really enjoyed making bandsaw boxes and stained glass items for several years until he ran out of room to hang them. Dancing: started taking ballroom lessons with Foster Lampert in the 80s and enjoyed many "big band" weekends. He liked playing duplicate bridge every week with Mike Tomlianovich's bridge club.

John grew up part of a farm family in Missouri and became involved with his brother-in-law, Jacob Yagel, in raising cattle for several years. He always looked forward to spending a couple of weeks in the summer baling hay and working the cattle in the Spring and Fall. He spent four years in the Navy aboard the USS Benham destroyer out of Newport, Rhode Island and traveled in the Mediterranean, Middle East and around Cuba. He was on the Tri-Valley School Board 1977-1983 and was part of building the high school in Downs which opened its doors in January 1979.

John enjoyed vacationing with his wife Zelda. They traveled all over the world and the United States. They visited all 50 state capitols and all Continents with the exception of Antarctica.

John was employed by State Farm Insurance in Data Processing for 39 years.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Downs and the Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the John J Sheen Memorial Scholarship for Academic Excellence at Tri-Valley High School in Downs. John was very proud of his daughters and granddaughters academic achievements while attending Tri-Valley and wanted to perpetuate this tradition and the pursuit of academic excellence at Tri-Valley.