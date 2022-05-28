Nov. 12, 1942 - May 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — John Henry Detweiler, 79, of Bloomington, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. He had collapsed Wednesday, May, 11, doing what he loved best - caring for his family's farmstead.

Born November 12, 1942, in Bloomington, he was the son of Herman and Mary Loretta (Hartzold) Detweiler.

John met his wife of 55-years, Jaquelyn Sue Jones of Elliott, at the Pantagraph. They were married July 30, 1967, in Historic St. Patrick's Church, Bloomington.

Survivors include his wife; one brother, Herman Lewis Detweiler, Bloomington; one nephew, Brian Detweiler, Bloomington; one niece, Amy Victor, Seneca; two great-nephews; two great-nieces; three great-great nephews; and many cousins.

Through the years John and Jackie were also privileged to share their lives with many special young people, including Quentin, Tammy, Chris, Tim, Nate and Kristin.

John graduated from Danvers High School. He was a long-time member of the Danvers Fire Department and played trombone in the Danvers town band. He retired as manager of Bloomington Engraving Co.

John never hesitated to give someone a helping hand. He had a special gift for finding creative ways to fix almost anything.

His love of all animals resulted in a life of rescue cats: Spooky, Sadie, Corky, Gypsy, Emmi, Blue, Toby, Callie and CeCe. Spot and Mischief survive and miss his touch.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to animal rescue groups or Danvers Fire Department. Cremation was provided by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date.