April 21, 1946 - May 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — John H. Uzzo, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Patrick Church of Merna.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where a prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded after services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

He was born April 21, 1946, in Chicago, son of August and Antoinette (Martorano) Uzzo. He married Christine Simmons on July 18, 1970.

Surviving are his wife, Christine, Bloomington; two daughters: Lisa Schlage of Chicago and Lauren (late, Todd) Grant, Bloomington; four grandchildren: Nicholas and Matthew Schlage and Henry and Leo Grant. Also surviving are one sister, Marge (Lou) Bartilotta, FL, and Sam (Lynn) Uzzo, East Dundee.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John was a United States Vietnam Army Veteran.

He was an avid baseball fan of the Chicago White Sox. He enjoyed watching classic and historical movies and knew all things Chicago.