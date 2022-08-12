BLOOMINGTON — John H. Libert, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

There will be a gathering to celebrate John's life from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

John was born in Wadsworth, OH, to Homer and Helen Allan Libert. He graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1966. Among his other achievements there, he threw no-hitters in his last two high school baseball games.

He attended Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, where he majored in history, and continued to play baseball. There, he met Anne Sininger. The two were married on April 3, 1971, in Cincinnati, OH. Their 50-plus-year relationship was a model of how to love one another through all the joys and troubles. Their love grew even more as the years went on, and John spent the last years as Anne's caregiver through dementia.

He attended Eden Theological Seminary near St. Louis, MO, where he earned a Master of Divinity. In his early career, John served congregations in Decatur, Warrensburg, and Kewanee, IL. The family moved to Bloomington, where John worked as the Executive Director of the Wellness Center at Mennonite Hospital (later BroMenn) then as the Executive Director of Four Seasons Association (fitness center.) After their kids grew up, he was called back to ministry, serving at Western Avenue Community Center and Resurrection Lutheran Church in Bloomington, then Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in El Paso.

After they retired, John and Anne enjoyed travelling, volunteering at INtegRIty counseling, and most of all, spending time with their grandson, Miles.

John loved birdwatching, a hobby he learned from his father, and was an expert gardener, another hobby he began as a child. He also loved photography.

John is survived by his wife Anne; his two children: Ben Libert of Normal, and Sarah Libert of Denver, CO; his grandson, Miles Libert; three nephews, and one niece. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Judy Winslow of Zephyrhills, FL, whom he described as "the best big sister he could ever imagine."

Memorial contributions may be made to INtegRIty Counseling in Bloomington; First Universalist Church of Denver, CO; United Church of Christ, Cleveland, OH.

