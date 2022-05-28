April 2, 1936 - May 26, 2022

MINONK — John H. "Jack" Jochums, 86, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born on April 2, 1936 in Streator, IL a son of Louis and Ruth Schneider Jochums. He married Joan E. Janssen on February 14, 1957, in Minonk. She survives.

Survivors also include two sons: Jay (Terri) Jochums, Joel Jochums both of Minonk; three grandchildren: Julia Jochums, Grant (Erin) Jochums; Alexa Jochums; one great-granddaughter, Lyla Jochums.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, June Bell, Shirley Zivney.

He worked at Minonk Dairy for many years. He operated Minonk Lanes for 25-years.

Jack went to Minonk-Dana School. Jack received his bachelor and masters from Illinois State University. He taught, coached and was a guidance counselor at Minonk Dana Rutland for 21-years. He was a member of the Village-Aires for over 50-years.Jack was in insurance and real estate business for 40-years.

Jack's first love was Jesus Christ and the teaching of his word. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and White Sox fan. He loved his children and grandchildren and spent many days and nights following their games and activities. He loved working at the office and keeping in contact with customers and friends and serving the community and his church. Jack and his family were instrumental in the beginning of the Minonk Parade of Lights after Disney vacation. Jack announced many football games for the Fieldcrest Knights along with his sons Jay and Joel.

Jack was an active member of Minonk First Baptist Church where memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Pastor Richard Reed will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minonk First Baptist Church or Minonk Ambulance.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.