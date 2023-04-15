LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — John F. Collins, 73, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home in Liberty Township, OH. His family is saddened but thankful he is now at peace after a long and bravely fought battle against GIST and developing health complications.

John grew up in Chatsworth, IL, and then moved to Pontiac, IL, where he attended PTHS and then Winston Churchill Junior College. He worked at the local Eisner Food Store and later transferred to the Normal, IL, store while attending Illinois State University. It was at the Eisner Food Store that John met his future bride, Connie. They married and after several moves, found a home in Crestwicke (Bloomington, IL) where they raised their family for 24 years.

As a friend and helper to all, becoming a realtor was a natural fit. He became President of MIRA and was awarded Realtor of the Year in 2010. He was hired CEO of MIRA and managed the Association of Realtors from 2011-2015. One of the biggest rewards during his time in real estate, was the gift of friendship from other realtors, coworkers and clients.

After retiring, John enjoyed volunteering at the McLean County Museum of History. He also participated as a guide for the annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk.

A lifelong White Sox fan, John also loved to wow family and friends with his guitar playing and his vast music trivia knowledge. John's love and pride of family, along with his quirky sayings, will always be cherished and remembered.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; son, Scott of Bloomington, IL; daughter, Emily (Tony Knutson) of Liberty Township, OH; and son, Andy (Kelly) of Normal, IL; eight beloved grandchildren: Cameron, Olivia, Nile, Alec, Finn, Elin, Quinn and Kinley; sister, Mary (Joe Busch) of Lenexa, KS; and two brothers: James (Kay) of Carmel, IN, and Joe (Lisa) of Pontiac, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, A. Ward and Doris Collins; sister, Joan Ann; and nephew, Richard Busch.

For those that knew and loved John, he would likely wish to leave you with a favorite saying: "Have a great day, better tomorrow."

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GIST Cancer Research Fund, 3905 NE 167th St, North Miami Beach, FL, 33160.