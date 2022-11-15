March 25, 1929 - Nov. 7, 2022

ROANOKE — John Evan "Pete" Peterson, 93, of Roanoke, formerly of Paxton, passed away at 4:12 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells, Paxton with Chaplain and friend, Frank Sauder officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be before the service from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pete was born March 25, 1929, the son of Franz L. and Edna Saldeen Peterson. He married Jean Johannsen.

He is survived by two sons: Bob (Phyllis) Peterson of Roanoke, Russell (Shawn) Peterson of Champaign; two daughters: Carrie Schumacher of Onarga, JoEllyn Peterson of Eugene, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Marla Peterson of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Elna Bryant of Anaheim, California; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Peterson.

Pete graduated from Paxton High School in 1946. He moved to Gilman in 1948, working for Eastern Illini Electric Co-Op retiring in 1994, and moving to Springfield.

He was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church, Springfield. Pete was also a member of the Watseka Masonic Lodge, a former member of the Rotary Club and a past board member of the Juvea Jazz Society of Decatur. He and his longtime companion, Sally Kenney traveled in the United States and Europe following many of their favorite jazz bands. Pete enjoyed playing golf and fishing.

