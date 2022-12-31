April 19, 1957 - Dec. 19, 2022

HUDSON — Senior Master Sgt. John Ervin Garrett (Ret), age 65, of Hudson, IL, passed away at 2:06 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A celebration of life service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with military rites accorded by the Bloomington - Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to a charity of the donor's choice.

John was born April 19, 1957, in Pickens, SC, the son of Jo Ann Looper Garrett. He married Paula Kay Gordon on February 2, 1985, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two sons: Jonathan Andrew Garrett, Bloomington, IL, Matthew Gordon Garrett, Champaign, IL; three brothers: Rev. Michael (Nita) Garrett, Marion, IL, Stephen (Kathy) Garrett, Olathe, KS James Garrett, Easley, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his mother.

John graduated with a bachelor's degree in music education from Furman University, Greenville, SC. John served in the US Air Force as a musician for 24 yrs. he obtained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was also a retired Pharmacy Technician at Walgreens. John and Paula enjoyed restoring their Victorian farmhouse. He enjoyed doting on his wife Paula, and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

