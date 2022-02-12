BLOOMINGTON — John Eldon Gudeman, 81, departed this life at 6:10 AM January 24, 2022.

He was born June 21, 1940, to Emanuel L. Gudeman and Ida Marie Schippert Gudeman. John graduated Buckley/Loda High School in 1958, and entered the U.S. Army later that same year, serving as a medical specialist until November 1960. Mr Gudeman was a master brick mason and owner of John Gudeman Construction. He was a skillful bowler, known for his sense of humor, and found great pleasure in playing golf and supporting the NBA Golden State Warriors Basketball team. He married Marcia Ann Shannon in Bloomington, IL, July 11, 1975.

Surviving are wife Marcia; brothers: Bill (Kay) of Congerville, IL, Glen (Judy) of Tucson, AZ; sisters: Donna (Tom Harrington) of Midlothian, TX, Dorothy Beer of Leo, IN; son, Matt Gudeman (Angela) of Port Saint Lucie, FL; daughters: Jill (Collin Schmidt) of Jacksonville, FL, and Jodi (Kent Fisher) of St Charles, MO.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Kenneth; step-children: Tara Lynn Hadden and Michael Shannon Hadden.

There will be a private gravesite ceremony at Park Hill Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or East White Oak Church of Carlock, IL.