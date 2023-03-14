Sept. 3, 1958 - March 9, 2023

COLUMBIA, Missouri — John Edward Schultz, Jr., 64, of Columbia, MO (formerly of Bloomington, IL), passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, surrounded by his family and close friends.

John was born September 3, 1958, in Fulton, MO, the son of Dr. John and Mary Jane (Love) Schultz, Sr. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1976, and then attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, MO, graduating in 1980, with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree. After teaching music in Hermann, MO, John switched fields and was employed with State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, IL, for 36 years, before retiring in 2020. He was united in marriage on July 21, 1984, in Mascoutah, IL, to Deborah Pfeiffer.

John was a kind and gentle man who served his church and community. He was a member of First Christian Church in Bloomington, IL, serving in many capacities. He played the oboe in the Community Concert Band of Bloomington/Normal and Columbia Community Band, as well as in many musical pit orchestras. His passion for music was well known and so was his phenomenal musical ability. He was a man of many interests that included cooking, gardening, reading and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Schultz of the home; their two daughters: Elizabeth Schultz of the home and Emily Cassidy (Max) of Columbia, MO; his mother, Mary Jane Schultz of St. Louis, MO; two sisters: Elizabeth "Betsy" Humphreys (Steve) and Margaret Beggs-Irwin (George) all of St. Louis, MO; and his mother-in-law, Bertha Pfeiffer of Mascoutah, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. John Schultz, Sr., and his father-in-law, John Pfeiffer.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church in Bloomington, IL. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Hank Anderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church - Bloomington, IL; or Community Concert Band – Bloomington/Normal, IL; or Columbia Community Band – Columbia, MO; or Central Methodist University – Fayette, MO, c/o Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court St, Fulton, MO, 65251.