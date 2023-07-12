April 8, 1945 - July 9, 2023

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas — John E. Robbins, 78, died at his home in West Columbia, TX, with his wife by his bedside.

John was born April 8, 1945, in Normal, IL, to Roy and Dorothy Blan Robbins. He graduated from NCHS 1964, after which he joined the Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. When he returned, he drove semi-trucks. He often transported heavy haulers across the United States.

He married Linda Wiggins on July 4, 2000, and they live on a small ranch where he loved to farm and help Linda with the animals.

He is survived by Linda; her two children and three grandchildren, which he dearly loved. He is also survived by two sisters: Danna Sanders (LeRoy, IL) and Cheryle Robbins (Dallas, TX); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jon Robbins; his parents; and a sister, Rae Ann Ahlers.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be a celebration of life at the VFW in West Columbia, TX.

Locally there will be a celebration of life at a later date.