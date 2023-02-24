June 14, 1934 - Feb. 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — John E. "Popcorn" Lilienthal, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.

There will be a funeral for John on Tuesday February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Julie Hohner will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Rosewood Cemetery in rural Bloomington.

John was born in Danvers to John W. and Ruth Martin Lilienthal on June 14, 1934. He married Dorothy Gordon on November 25, 1956, in Minier. She survives. Also surviving are two sons: Kevin (Emily) Lilienthal of Bloomington, and Jim (Sherry) Lilienthal of Bloomington; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ricky (Karen) Lilienthal of Downs, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.

John was a lifelong truck driver in the Central Illinois area and retired in 2010, from Loeffler Trucking in Stanford. He enjoyed working on the family farm, especially with his sons and grandchildren. John was a member of West Twin Grove Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danvers Fire and Rescue or Carle Cancer Center in Normal.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.