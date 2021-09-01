BLOOMINGTON — John E. Parker, 82, of Bloomington, IL died at 1:17 a.m. on August 25, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Arrangements are pending. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in lieu of flowers.

John was born August 31, 1938, in Mercer County, IL near the small town of North Henderson. He was the fifth born child of Charles William and Anna Mae (Smith) Parker. A member of the 1956 graduating class of Avon High School, John was a Navy Veteran having served from February 25, 1957, to February 25, 1961. He was proud to have served in the military and especially abroad the Aircraft Carrier USS Lexington as a member of the air group.

John married Karen Griffith on February 25, 1962, in Galesburg, IL. Karen passed away September 13, 2004.

John lived his entire life in Illinois and worked for AT&T for 30 years, retiring January 1, 1990. He and his family lived in Springfield, Carlinville, Buffalo Grove, and moved to Bloomington in 1979. Upon retirement, he and Karen opened Party Line Antiques, LeRoy, IL, from 1992-2007.

He is survived by three daughters: Penny Parker (Marc Feaster), Julia (Keith) Smith, and Cynthia (Randy) Arbuckle, all of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Elijah Smith and Katelyn Arbuckle; two sisters: Betty (Alvie) Phelps of Galesburg, IL, and Willa (Dave) Fowler of Quincy, IL; a brother, Wayne (Marie) Parker of Highland Village, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, parents-in-law, infant daughter, and infant son, two half-brothers, two half-sisters, a brother, three sisters, a brother-in-law, and two sons-in-law.

John was a member of the Carlinville Lions Club. He was also a member of Mt. Nebo Masonic Lodge #76, the American Legion Post in Farmer City, the Valley of Bloomington Scottish Rite, Mohammed Shriners of Bartonville, and the Bloomington Shrine Club. As an active member of the Shrine, John worked on many Shriners activities and fundraisers. He was passionate about the Shriners Hospitals for Children and promoted them at every opportunity.

As a lifelong believer in the Methodist faith, John and his family joined Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church in 1980, where he remained a member until his death. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, a devoted Cubs fan who enjoyed a lively debate with any Cardinal fan, and an avid golfer who appreciated a competitive round and a fun-filled outing. John was a founding member of the Carlinville Country Club and served as a Board Member of the LeRoy Country Club. During his lifetime, he was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed antique restoration. He was passionate about the history of telephony and antique telephones.

Recently, John established the John and Karen Parker Endowed Scholarship at the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University. He was proud of Karen's nursing career and found a way to pay it forward and honor their memory. The Mennonite College welcomed John into the Nursing family and never missed an opportunity to show him their appreciation, from dinners, receptions, birthday lunches, and personal thank you notes from scholarship recipients to warm friendships. Their respect and kindness were held in high regard.

John took great pleasure joining friends of all ages for a cup of coffee or a cold beer. "Papa" loved his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to cheer them on and share stories or pictures of them with his friends. He took a special interest in Elijah's and Katelyn's activities, and his presence will be missed by their friends, the umpires and coaches, and many fans.

John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.