Oct. 24, 1956 - April 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — John E. May, 66, of Bloomington, IL, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2023, in Bloomington.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where military honors will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal Military Honor Team at 11:30 a.m. Cremation rites will be accorded after services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois.

John was born October 24, 1956, in Ticonderoga, NY, son of Frank Alexander and Val Rose Zelenski May. He married Sharla F. Russell on October 18, 1975, in Fort Carson, CO.

John is survived by his three children: Scott (Ali) May, Riverview, FL, Melissa (Brian Ridgeway) May, North Port, FL, and Drew (Kari) May, Bloomington; and the mother of his children, Sharla May, North Port, FL. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Juliana and Ella Schryock, Hannah and Aiden May, Kendall and Kade May, Kailey and Andrue Scott, Brynlee and Emily May; three sisters: Patti (Diane Bowler) May, Johnstown NY, Sally (Stephen) Vilardo, Peru NY, Holly May, Watervliet, NY; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.

John was a veteran of the United States Army and National Guard Reserve in which he proudly served.

John worked for State Farm Insurance from February 1977 to April 2015. He worked at Mountain States in Greeley, CO, North Atlantic in Ballston Spa, NY, and Corporate in Bloomington, IL. John enjoyed his volunteer duty working for the McLean County Sheriff Reserves for many years. In his retirement years, he worked part-time at the McLean County Law and Justice Center and at O'Brien Kia.

John didn't know a stranger and enjoyed meeting and talking with people. John will be missed by his loved ones and especially his faithful companion, his dog, "Eddie."